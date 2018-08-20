At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Gary Southshore 49 36 .576 — St. Paul 49 38 .563 1 Fargo-Moorhead 46 38 .548 2½ Chicago 37 47 .440 11½ Winnipeg 36 51 .414 14 Sioux Falls 35 51 .407 14½ South Division W L Pct. GB Sioux City 63 22 .741 — Kansas City 53 31 .631 9½ Wichita 52 35 .598 12 Lincoln 42 43 .494 21 Cleburne 29 57 .337 34½ Texas 22 64 .256 41½

___

Monday’s Games

Chicago at Gary Southshore, 6:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Chicago, ppd.

Cleburne 3, Texas 2

Fargo-Moorhead 7, Sioux City 3

St. Paul 9, Sioux Falls 5

Wichita 5, Winnipeg 3

Tuesday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Kansas City at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Sioux City at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City at Lincoln, 12 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Kansas City at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Sioux City at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

