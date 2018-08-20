|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gary Southshore
|49
|36
|.576
|—
|St. Paul
|49
|38
|.563
|1
|Fargo-Moorhead
|46
|38
|.548
|2½
|Chicago
|37
|47
|.440
|11½
|Winnipeg
|36
|51
|.414
|14
|Sioux Falls
|35
|51
|.407
|14½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux City
|63
|22
|.741
|—
|Kansas City
|53
|31
|.631
|9½
|Wichita
|52
|35
|.598
|12
|Lincoln
|42
|43
|.494
|21
|Cleburne
|29
|57
|.337
|34½
|Texas
|22
|64
|.256
|41½
___
Chicago at Gary Southshore, 6:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Chicago, ppd.
Cleburne 3, Texas 2
Fargo-Moorhead 7, Sioux City 3
St. Paul 9, Sioux Falls 5
Wichita 5, Winnipeg 3
Gary Southshore at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Kansas City at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.
Sioux City at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Lincoln, 12 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Kansas City at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.
Sioux City at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.