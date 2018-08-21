Listen Live Sports

American Association

August 21, 2018 9:02 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Gary Southshore 49 37 .570
St. Paul 50 38 .568
Fargo-Moorhead 47 38 .553
Chicago 38 47 .447 10½
Winnipeg 36 51 .414 13½
Sioux Falls 35 52 .402 14½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 63 23 .733
Kansas City 53 31 .631 9
Wichita 52 35 .598 11½
Lincoln 42 43 .494 20½
Cleburne 29 57 .337 34
Texas 22 64 .256 41

Tuesday’s Games

Gary Southshore 5, Chicago 1

Gary Southshore at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Kansas City at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Sioux City at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City at Lincoln, 12 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Kansas City at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Sioux City at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Fargo-Moorhead, 6 p.m.

St. Paul at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Winnipeg at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

