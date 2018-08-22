At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Gary Southshore 50 37 .575 — St. Paul 51 38 .573 — Fargo-Moorhead 47 38 .553 2 Chicago 38 48 .442 11½ Winnipeg 36 52 .409 14½ Sioux Falls 35 53 .398 15½ South Division W L Pct. GB Sioux City 63 23 .733 — Kansas City 54 31 .635 8½ Wichita 53 35 .602 11 Lincoln 42 44 .488 21 Cleburne 29 57 .337 34 Texas 22 64 .256 41

Tuesday’s Games

Gary Southshore 5, Chicago 1

Texas 5, Cleburne 4

Sioux City 19, Fargo-Moorhead 5

Kansas City 2, Lincoln 0

St. Paul 6, Sioux Falls 4

Wichita 4, Winnipeg 3

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City at Lincoln, 12 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Kansas City at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Sioux City at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Fargo-Moorhead, 6 p.m.

St. Paul at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Winnipeg at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

