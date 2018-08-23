|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gary Southshore
|51
|37
|.580
|—
|St. Paul
|52
|38
|.578
|—
|Fargo-Moorhead
|47
|40
|.540
|3½
|Chicago
|38
|49
|.437
|12½
|Winnipeg
|36
|53
|.404
|15½
|Sioux Falls
|35
|54
|.393
|16½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux City
|65
|23
|.739
|—
|Kansas City
|55
|32
|.632
|9½
|Wichita
|54
|35
|.607
|11½
|Lincoln
|43
|45
|.489
|22
|Cleburne
|29
|59
|.330
|36
|Texas
|24
|64
|.273
|41
___
Gary Southshore at Fargo-Moorhead, 6 p.m.
St. Paul at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Winnipeg at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
St. Paul at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
St. Paul at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.