The Associated Press
 
American Association

August 23, 2018 11:02 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Paul 52 38 .578
Gary Southshore 51 38 .573 ½
Fargo-Moorhead 47 41 .534 4
Chicago 39 48 .448 11½
Winnipeg 36 53 .404 15½
Sioux Falls 35 54 .393 16½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 65 23 .739
Kansas City 55 32 .632
Wichita 54 35 .607 11½
Lincoln 43 45 .489 22
Cleburne 29 59 .330 36
Texas 24 64 .273 41

Thursday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Fargo-Moorhead, 6 p.m.

Gary Southshore 4, Fargo-Moorhead 3

St. Paul at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Lincoln 2, Cleburne 0

Winnipeg at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita 4, Texas 1

Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Paul at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Paul at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

