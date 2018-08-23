|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gary Southshore
|52
|37
|.584
|—
|St. Paul
|52
|38
|.578
|½
|Fargo-Moorhead
|47
|41
|.534
|4½
|Chicago
|38
|49
|.437
|13
|Winnipeg
|36
|53
|.404
|16
|Sioux Falls
|35
|54
|.393
|17
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux City
|65
|23
|.739
|—
|Kansas City
|55
|32
|.632
|9½
|Wichita
|55
|35
|.611
|11
|Lincoln
|44
|45
|.494
|21½
|Cleburne
|29
|60
|.326
|36½
|Texas
|24
|65
|.270
|41½
___
Gary Southshore at Fargo-Moorhead, 6 p.m.
Gary Southshore 4, Fargo-Moorhead 3
Lincoln 2, Cleburne 0
St. Paul 3, Chicago 1
Sioux Falls 6, Sioux City 5
Wichita 4, Texas 1
Kansas City 11, Winnipeg 1
Gary Southshore 3, Fargo-Moorhead 0
St. Paul at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
St. Paul at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
