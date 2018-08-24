Listen Live Sports

American Association

August 24, 2018 10:03 am
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Gary Southshore 53 37 .589
St. Paul 53 38 .582 ½
Fargo-Moorhead 47 42 .528
Chicago 38 50 .432 14
Winnipeg 36 54 .400 17
Sioux Falls 36 54 .400 17
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 65 24 .730
Kansas City 56 32 .636
Wichita 55 35 .611 10½
Lincoln 44 45 .494 21
Cleburne 29 60 .326 36
Texas 24 65 .270 41

___

Friday’s Games

St. Paul at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Paul at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Texas at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Kansas City, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

