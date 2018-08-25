Listen Live Sports

American Association

August 25, 2018 11:32 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Paul 54 38 .587
Gary Southshore 54 38 .587
Fargo-Moorhead 48 43 .527
Chicago 38 51 .427 14½
Winnipeg 37 54 .407 16½
Sioux Falls 37 55 .402 17
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 66 25 .725
Kansas City 56 33 .629 9
Wichita 56 35 .615 10
Lincoln 45 45 .500 20½
Cleburne 29 61 .322 36½
Texas 24 66 .267 41½

___

Saturday’s Games

Cleburne 8, Lincoln 3

Gary Southshore 4, Fargo-Moorhead 2

Chicago 12, St. Paul 4

Winnipeg at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls 3, Sioux City 0

Wichita 6, Texas 1

Sunday’s Games

Texas at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Kansas City, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Texas at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

St. Paul at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Sioux City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

