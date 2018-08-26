Listen Live Sports

American Association

August 26, 2018 1:32 am
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Gary Southshore 54 38 .587
St. Paul 54 39 .581 ½
Fargo-Moorhead 48 43 .527
Chicago 39 51 .433 14
Winnipeg 37 55 .402 17
Sioux Falls 37 55 .402 17
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 66 25 .725
Kansas City 57 33 .633
Wichita 57 35 .620
Lincoln 45 46 .495 21
Cleburne 30 61 .330 36
Texas 24 67 .264 42

Saturday’s Games

Cleburne 8, Lincoln 3

Gary Southshore 4, Fargo-Moorhead 2

Chicago 12, St. Paul 4

Sioux Falls 3, Sioux City 0

Kansas City 18, Winnipeg 6

Wichita 6, Texas 1

Sunday’s Games

Texas at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Kansas City, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Texas at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

St. Paul at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Sioux City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

