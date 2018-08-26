|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gary Southshore
|54
|38
|.587
|—
|St. Paul
|54
|39
|.581
|½
|Fargo-Moorhead
|48
|43
|.527
|5½
|Chicago
|39
|51
|.433
|14
|Winnipeg
|37
|55
|.402
|17
|Sioux Falls
|37
|55
|.402
|17
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux City
|66
|25
|.725
|—
|Kansas City
|57
|33
|.633
|8½
|Wichita
|57
|35
|.620
|9½
|Lincoln
|45
|46
|.495
|21
|Cleburne
|30
|61
|.330
|36
|Texas
|24
|67
|.264
|42
___
Texas at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Kansas City, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.
Texas at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.
St. Paul at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Sioux City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Kansas City, 12:05 p.m.
Texas at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.
St. Paul at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Cleburne at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
