American Association

August 28, 2018 7:02 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Paul 55 39 .585
Gary Southshore 53 40 .570
Fargo-Moorhead 49 44 .527
Chicago 41 51 .446 13
Sioux Falls 38 55 .409 16½
Winnipeg 37 56 .398 17½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 67 27 .713
Kansas City 59 34 .634
Wichita 58 35 .624
Lincoln 46 47 .495 20½
Cleburne 30 62 .326 36
Texas 25 68 .269 41½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City 14, Sioux City 13

Texas at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

St. Paul at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleburne at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleburne at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Texas at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

