At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB St. Paul 55 39 .585 — Gary Southshore 53 40 .570 1½ Fargo-Moorhead 49 44 .527 5½ Chicago 41 51 .446 13 Sioux Falls 38 55 .409 16½ Winnipeg 37 56 .398 17½ South Division W L Pct. GB Sioux City 67 27 .713 — Kansas City 59 34 .634 7½ Wichita 58 35 .624 8½ Lincoln 46 47 .495 20½ Cleburne 30 62 .326 36 Texas 25 68 .269 41½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City 14, Sioux City 13

Texas at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

St. Paul at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleburne at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleburne at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Texas at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.