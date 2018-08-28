|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Paul
|56
|39
|.589
|—
|Gary Southshore
|53
|40
|.570
|2
|Fargo-Moorhead
|49
|44
|.527
|6
|Chicago
|41
|51
|.446
|13½
|Sioux Falls
|38
|55
|.409
|17
|Winnipeg
|37
|57
|.394
|18½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux City
|67
|27
|.713
|—
|Kansas City
|59
|34
|.634
|7½
|Wichita
|58
|35
|.624
|8½
|Lincoln
|46
|47
|.495
|20½
|Cleburne
|30
|62
|.326
|36
|Texas
|25
|68
|.269
|41½
___
Kansas City 14, Sioux City 13
Lincoln 13, Texas 4
Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
St. Paul 3, Winnipeg 2
Gary Southshore at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls 5, Cleburne 0
Cleburne at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Texas at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
