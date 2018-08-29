Listen Live Sports

American Association

August 29, 2018 10:03 am
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Paul 56 39 .589
Gary Southshore 55 39 .585 ½
Fargo-Moorhead 49 45 .521
Chicago 41 52 .441 14
Sioux Falls 39 55 .415 16½
Winnipeg 37 57 .394 18½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 67 27 .713
Kansas City 59 34 .634
Wichita 58 36 .617 9
Lincoln 47 47 .500 20
Cleburne 30 63 .323 36½
Texas 25 69 .266 42

Wednesday’s Games

Cleburne at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleburne at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Texas at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Cleburne at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

