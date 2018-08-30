Listen Live Sports

American Association

August 30, 2018 10:32 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Paul 57 39 .594
Gary Southshore 56 39 .589 ½
Fargo-Moorhead 49 46 .516
Chicago 41 53 .436 15
Sioux Falls 39 56 .411 17½
Winnipeg 38 57 .400 18½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 68 27 .716
Kansas City 59 35 .628
Wichita 59 36 .621 9
Lincoln 48 47 .505 20
Cleburne 30 64 .319 37½
Texas 25 70 .263 43

___

Thursday’s Games

Cleburne at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Winnipeg 5, Fargo-Moorhead 3

Texas at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Cleburne at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 5:10 p.m.

Lincoln at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

