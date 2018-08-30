At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB St. Paul 57 39 .594 — Gary Southshore 55 40 .579 1½ Fargo-Moorhead 49 47 .510 8 Chicago 42 52 .447 14 Sioux Falls 39 56 .411 17½ Winnipeg 39 57 .406 18 South Division W L Pct. GB Sioux City 68 27 .716 — Kansas City 59 35 .628 8½ Wichita 59 36 .621 9 Lincoln 48 47 .505 20 Cleburne 30 64 .319 37½ Texas 25 70 .263 43

Thursday’s Games

Lincoln 10, Cleburne 6

Winnipeg 5, Fargo-Moorhead 3

Gary Southshore at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City 4, Texas 0

Friday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Cleburne at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 5:10 p.m.

Lincoln at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

