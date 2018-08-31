|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Paul
|57
|40
|.588
|—
|Gary Southshore
|56
|40
|.583
|½
|Fargo-Moorhead
|49
|47
|.510
|7½
|Chicago
|43
|52
|.453
|13
|Winnipeg
|39
|57
|.406
|17½
|Sioux Falls
|39
|57
|.406
|17½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux City
|69
|27
|.719
|—
|Kansas City
|60
|35
|.632
|8½
|Wichita
|59
|37
|.615
|10
|Lincoln
|49
|47
|.510
|20
|Cleburne
|30
|65
|.316
|38½
|Texas
|25
|71
|.260
|44
___
Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Cleburne at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 5:10 p.m.
Lincoln at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Winnipeg at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.
Sioux City at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Chicago, 6:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.
