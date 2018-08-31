At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB St. Paul 57 40 .588 — Gary Southshore 56 40 .583 ½ Fargo-Moorhead 49 47 .510 7½ Chicago 43 52 .453 13 Winnipeg 39 57 .406 17½ Sioux Falls 39 57 .406 17½ South Division W L Pct. GB Sioux City 69 27 .719 — Kansas City 60 35 .632 8½ Wichita 59 37 .615 10 Lincoln 49 47 .510 20 Cleburne 30 65 .316 38½ Texas 25 71 .260 44

___

Friday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Cleburne at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Texas at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 5:10 p.m.

Lincoln at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

Sioux City at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Chicago, 6:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.