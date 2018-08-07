Listen Live Sports

American League

August 7, 2018 1:11 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 79 34 .699
New York 69 42 .622 9
Tampa Bay 56 56 .500 22½
Toronto 51 60 .459 27
Baltimore 34 78 .304 44½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 62 49 .559
Minnesota 52 59 .468 10
Detroit 47 66 .416 16
Chicago 41 71 .366 21½
Kansas City 34 78 .304 28½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 72 42 .632
Oakland 67 46 .593
Seattle 65 48 .575
Los Angeles 56 58 .491 16
Texas 49 65 .430 23

___

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 8, Tampa Bay 7

Cleveland 4, L.A. Angels 3

Minnesota 6, Kansas City 5

Baltimore 9, Texas 6

Oakland 6, Detroit 0

L.A. Dodgers 3, Houston 2

Seattle 6, Toronto 3

Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 4, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

Cleveland 10, Minnesota 0

Seattle 4, Texas 3, 12 innings

N.Y. Yankees 7, Chicago White Sox 0

Chicago Cubs 3, Kansas City 1

L.A. Angels 6, Detroit 2

Houston 3, San Francisco 1

Tuesday’s Games

Houston (Keuchel 9-9) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 4-4), 3:45 p.m.

Boston (Pomeranz 1-5) at Toronto (Stroman 4-8), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Cobb 3-14) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Mejia 1-0) at Cleveland (Carrasco 13-5), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Hernandez 8-9) at Texas (Colon 5-10), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 6-4) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-9), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 3-4) at Kansas City (Keller 4-4), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Hill 4-4) at Oakland (Manaea 10-7), 10:05 p.m.

Detroit (Turner 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 6-7), 10:07 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

