American League

August 8, 2018 1:22 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 80 34 .702
New York 70 42 .625 9
Tampa Bay 57 56 .504 22½
Toronto 51 61 .455 28
Baltimore 34 79 .301 45½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 62 50 .554
Minnesota 53 59 .473 9
Detroit 47 67 .412 16
Chicago 41 72 .363 21½
Kansas City 34 79 .301 28½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 73 42 .635
Oakland 67 46 .593 5
Seattle 65 49 .570
Los Angeles 57 58 .496 16
Texas 50 65 .435 23

___

Monday’s Games

Cleveland 10, Minnesota 0

Seattle 4, Texas 3, 12 innings

N.Y. Yankees 7, Chicago White Sox 0

Chicago Cubs 3, Kansas City 1

L.A. Angels 6, Detroit 2

Houston 3, San Francisco 1

Tuesday’s Games

Houston 2, San Francisco 1

Boston 10, Toronto 7, 10 innings

Minnesota 3, Cleveland 2

Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 3

Texas 11, Seattle 4

N.Y. Yankees 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 13 innings

Chicago Cubs 5, Kansas City 0

L.A. Angels 11, Detroit 5

L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle (Gonzales 12-6) at Texas (Gallardo 6-1), 2:05 p.m.

Detroit (Hardy 4-3) at L.A. Angels (Barria 6-7), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Johnson 2-3) at Toronto (Hauschild 1-0), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Cashner 3-10) at Tampa Bay (Stanek 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 4-7) at Cleveland (Clevinger 7-7), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 14-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 7-8), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 10-7) at Kansas City (Fillmyer 0-1), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-5) at Oakland (Fiers 7-6), 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

