Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

August 8, 2018 10:08 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 80 34 .702
New York 70 42 .625 9
Tampa Bay 57 57 .500 23
Toronto 51 61 .455 28
Baltimore 35 79 .307 45
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 62 50 .554
Minnesota 53 59 .473 9
Detroit 47 68 .409 16½
Chicago 41 72 .363 21½
Kansas City 34 79 .301 28½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 73 42 .635
Oakland 67 47 .588
Seattle 65 50 .565 8
Los Angeles 58 58 .500 15½
Texas 51 65 .440 22½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Houston 2, San Francisco 1

Boston 10, Toronto 7, 10 innings

Minnesota 3, Cleveland 2

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 3

Texas 11, Seattle 4

N.Y. Yankees 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 13 innings

Chicago Cubs 5, Kansas City 0

L.A. Dodgers 4, Oakland 2

L.A. Angels 11, Detroit 5

        Will artificial intelligence replace many federal workers?

Wednesday’s Games

Texas 11, Seattle 7

L.A. Angels 6, Detroit 0

Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 4

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota (Berrios 11-8) at Cleveland (Kluber 14-6), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Jurado 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 11-6), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 14-4) at Toronto (Borucki 1-2), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Hess 2-6) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Paxton 9-5) at Houston (Verlander 11-6), 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech