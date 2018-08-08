Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

August 8, 2018 11:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 81 34 .704
New York 71 42 .628 9
Tampa Bay 57 57 .500 23½
Toronto 51 62 .451 29
Baltimore 35 79 .307 45½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 63 50 .558
Minnesota 53 60 .469 10
Detroit 47 68 .409 17
Chicago 41 73 .360 22½
Kansas City 35 79 .307 28½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 73 42 .635
Oakland 67 47 .588
Seattle 65 50 .565 8
Los Angeles 58 58 .500 15½
Texas 51 65 .440 22½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Houston 2, San Francisco 1

Boston 10, Toronto 7, 10 innings

Minnesota 3, Cleveland 2

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 3

Texas 11, Seattle 4

N.Y. Yankees 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 13 innings

Chicago Cubs 5, Kansas City 0

L.A. Dodgers 4, Oakland 2

L.A. Angels 11, Detroit 5

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

Wednesday’s Games

Texas 11, Seattle 7

L.A. Angels 6, Detroit 0

Boston 10, Toronto 5

Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 4

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 2

N.Y. Yankees 7, Chicago White Sox 3

Kansas City 9, Chicago Cubs 0

L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota (Berrios 11-8) at Cleveland (Kluber 14-6), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Jurado 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 11-6), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 14-4) at Toronto (Borucki 1-2), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Hess 2-6) at Tampa Bay (Wood 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Paxton 9-5) at Houston (Verlander 11-6), 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech