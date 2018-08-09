East Division W L Pct GB Boston 81 34 .704 — New York 71 42 .628 9 Tampa Bay 57 57 .500 23½ Toronto 51 62 .451 29 Baltimore 35 79 .307 45½ Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 63 50 .558 — Minnesota 53 60 .469 10 Detroit 47 68 .409 17 Chicago 41 73 .360 22½ Kansas City 35 79 .307 28½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 73 42 .635 — Oakland 68 47 .591 5 Seattle 65 50 .565 8 Los Angeles 58 58 .500 15½ Texas 51 65 .440 22½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Houston 2, San Francisco 1

Boston 10, Toronto 7, 10 innings

Minnesota 3, Cleveland 2

Advertisement

Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 3

Texas 11, Seattle 4

N.Y. Yankees 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 13 innings

Chicago Cubs 5, Kansas City 0

L.A. Dodgers 4, Oakland 2

L.A. Angels 11, Detroit 5

Wednesday’s Games

Texas 11, Seattle 7

L.A. Angels 6, Detroit 0

Boston 10, Toronto 5

Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 4

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 2

N.Y. Yankees 7, Chicago White Sox 3

Kansas City 9, Chicago Cubs 0

Oakland 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota (Berrios 11-8) at Cleveland (Kluber 14-6), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Jurado 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 11-6), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 14-4) at Toronto (Borucki 1-2), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Hess 2-6) at Tampa Bay (Wood 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Paxton 9-5) at Houston (Verlander 11-6), 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston (Eovaldi 5-4) at Baltimore (Bundy 7-10), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Minor 8-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 9-2), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 12-5) at Toronto (Estrada 5-8), 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Santana 0-0) at Detroit (Zimmermann 4-4), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 6-2) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 8-7) at Houston (Cole 10-4), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Gomber 1-0) at Kansas City (Smith 1-3), 8:15 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 2-3) at L.A. Angels (Pena 1-3), 10:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.