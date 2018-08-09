|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|81
|35
|.698
|—
|New York
|72
|42
|.632
|8
|Tampa Bay
|58
|57
|.504
|22½
|Toronto
|52
|62
|.456
|28
|Baltimore
|35
|80
|.304
|45½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|64
|50
|.561
|—
|Minnesota
|53
|61
|.465
|11
|Detroit
|47
|68
|.409
|17½
|Chicago
|41
|73
|.360
|23
|Kansas City
|35
|79
|.307
|29
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|73
|43
|.629
|—
|Oakland
|68
|47
|.591
|4½
|Seattle
|66
|50
|.569
|7
|Los Angeles
|58
|58
|.500
|15
|Texas
|51
|66
|.436
|22½
___
Texas 11, Seattle 7
L.A. Angels 6, Detroit 0
Boston 10, Toronto 5
Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 4
Cleveland 5, Minnesota 2
N.Y. Yankees 7, Chicago White Sox 3
Kansas City 9, Chicago Cubs 0
Oakland 3, L.A. Dodgers 2
Cleveland 5, Minnesota 4
N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 3
Toronto 8, Boston 5
Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 4
Seattle 8, Houston 6
Boston (Eovaldi 5-4) at Baltimore (Bundy 7-10), 7:05 p.m.
Texas (Minor 8-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 9-2), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 12-5) at Toronto (Estrada 5-8), 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Santana 0-0) at Detroit (Zimmermann 4-4), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 6-2) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 3-3), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Leake 8-7) at Houston (Cole 10-4), 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Gomber 1-0) at Kansas City (Smith 1-3), 8:15 p.m.
Oakland (Anderson 2-3) at L.A. Angels (Pena 1-3), 10:07 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.