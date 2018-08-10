Listen Live Sports

American League

August 10, 2018 11:05 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 81 35 .698
New York 72 43 .626
Tampa Bay 59 57 .509 22
Toronto 52 63 .452 28½
Baltimore 35 80 .304 45½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 64 51 .557
Minnesota 53 62 .461 11
Detroit 48 68 .414 16½
Chicago 42 73 .365 22
Kansas City 35 79 .307 28½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 73 44 .624
Oakland 68 47 .591 4
Seattle 67 50 .573 6
Los Angeles 58 58 .500 14½
Texas 52 66 .441 21½

___

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 4

N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 3

Toronto 8, Boston 5

Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 4

Seattle 8, Houston 6

Friday’s Games

Texas 12, N.Y. Yankees 7

Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 0

Detroit 5, Minnesota 3

Chicago White Sox 1, Cleveland 0

Seattle 5, Houston 2

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boston (Price 11-6) at Baltimore (Yacabonis 0-0), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Texas (Hutchison 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Lynn 8-8), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Toronto (Gaviglio 2-4), 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 5-9) at Detroit (Liriano 3-6), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Cuevas 0-0) at Baltimore (Ramirez 1-4), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Cleveland (Bauer 11-6) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 4-13), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (LeBlanc 6-2) at Houston (Morton 12-2), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 5-6) at Kansas City (Duffy 7-10), 7:15 p.m.

Oakland (Jackson 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 8-7), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

