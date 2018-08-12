Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

August 12, 2018 10:01 am
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 84 35 .706
New York 73 43 .629
Tampa Bay 60 57 .513 23
Toronto 52 64 .448 30½
Baltimore 35 83 .297 48½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 65 51 .560
Minnesota 54 62 .466 11
Detroit 48 69 .410 17½
Chicago 42 74 .362 23
Kansas City 35 81 .302 30
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 73 45 .619
Oakland 69 48 .590
Seattle 68 50 .576 5
Los Angeles 59 59 .500 14
Texas 52 67 .437 21½

___

Saturday’s Games

Boston 5, Baltimore 0, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees 5, Texas 3

Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Minnesota 4, Detroit 3

Boston 6, Baltimore 4, 2nd game

Cleveland 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 3, Houston 2

St. Louis 8, Kansas City 3

Oakland 7, L.A. Angels 0

        Will artificial intelligence replace many federal workers?

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 6-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 15-5), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-9) at Detroit (Turner 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Clevinger 7-7) at Cincinnati (Bailey 1-9), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Greinke 12-7) at Texas (Colon 6-10), 8:05 p.m.

Toronto (Reid-Foley 0-0) at Kansas City (Keller 4-5), 8:15 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 12-7) at Oakland (Manaea 10-8), 10:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Tropeano 5-6) at San Diego (Richard 7-10), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech