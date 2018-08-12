|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|85
|35
|.708
|—
|New York
|74
|43
|.632
|9½
|Tampa Bay
|60
|58
|.508
|24
|Toronto
|53
|64
|.453
|30½
|Baltimore
|35
|84
|.294
|49½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|65
|51
|.560
|—
|Minnesota
|54
|63
|.462
|11½
|Detroit
|49
|69
|.415
|17
|Chicago
|42
|74
|.362
|23
|Kansas City
|35
|81
|.302
|30
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|73
|45
|.619
|—
|Oakland
|69
|48
|.590
|3½
|Seattle
|68
|50
|.576
|5
|Los Angeles
|59
|59
|.500
|14
|Texas
|52
|68
|.433
|22
___
Boston 5, Baltimore 0, 1st game
N.Y. Yankees 5, Texas 3
Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1
Minnesota 4, Detroit 3
Boston 6, Baltimore 4, 2nd game
Cleveland 3, Chicago White Sox 1
Seattle 3, Houston 2
St. Louis 8, Kansas City 3
Oakland 7, L.A. Angels 0
Boston 4, Baltimore 1
N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 2
Toronto 2, Tampa Bay 1
Detroit 4, Minnesota 2
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 6-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 15-5), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-9) at Detroit (Lewicki 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Clevinger 7-7) at Cincinnati (Bailey 1-9), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Greinke 12-7) at Texas (Colon 6-10), 8:05 p.m.
Toronto (Reid-Foley 0-0) at Kansas City (Keller 4-5), 8:15 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 12-7) at Oakland (Manaea 10-8), 10:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Tropeano 5-6) at San Diego (Richard 7-10), 10:10 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
