Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

August 12, 2018 8:03 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 85 35 .708
New York 74 43 .632
Tampa Bay 60 58 .508 24
Toronto 53 64 .453 30½
Baltimore 35 84 .294 49½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 66 51 .564
Minnesota 54 63 .462 12
Detroit 49 69 .415 17½
Chicago 42 75 .359 24
Kansas City 35 82 .299 31
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 73 46 .613
Oakland 70 48 .593
Seattle 69 50 .580 4
Los Angeles 59 60 .496 14
Texas 52 68 .433 21½

___

Saturday’s Games

Boston 5, Baltimore 0, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees 5, Texas 3

Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Minnesota 4, Detroit 3

Boston 6, Baltimore 4, 2nd game

Cleveland 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 3, Houston 2

St. Louis 8, Kansas City 3

Oakland 7, L.A. Angels 0

        Will artificial intelligence replace many federal workers?

Sunday’s Games

Boston 4, Baltimore 1

N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 2

Toronto 2, Tampa Bay 1

Detroit 4, Minnesota 2

Cleveland 9, Chicago White Sox 7

Seattle 4, Houston 3, 10 innings

St. Louis 8, Kansas City 2

Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 7

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 6-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 15-5), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-9) at Detroit (Lewicki 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Clevinger 7-7) at Cincinnati (Bailey 1-9), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Greinke 12-7) at Texas (Colon 6-10), 8:05 p.m.

Toronto (Reid-Foley 0-0) at Kansas City (Keller 4-5), 8:15 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 12-7) at Oakland (Manaea 10-8), 10:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Tropeano 5-6) at San Diego (Richard 7-10), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech