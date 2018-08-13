|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|85
|35
|.708
|—
|New York
|74
|43
|.632
|9½
|Tampa Bay
|60
|58
|.508
|24
|Toronto
|53
|64
|.453
|30½
|Baltimore
|35
|84
|.294
|49½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|66
|51
|.564
|—
|Minnesota
|54
|63
|.462
|12
|Detroit
|49
|69
|.415
|17½
|Chicago
|42
|75
|.359
|24
|Kansas City
|35
|82
|.299
|31
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|73
|46
|.613
|—
|Oakland
|70
|48
|.593
|2½
|Seattle
|69
|50
|.580
|4
|Los Angeles
|59
|60
|.496
|14
|Texas
|52
|68
|.433
|21½
___
Boston 5, Baltimore 0, 1st game
N.Y. Yankees 5, Texas 3
Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1
Minnesota 4, Detroit 3
Boston 6, Baltimore 4, 2nd game
Cleveland 3, Chicago White Sox 1
Seattle 3, Houston 2
St. Louis 8, Kansas City 3
Oakland 7, L.A. Angels 0
Boston 4, Baltimore 1
N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 2
Toronto 2, Tampa Bay 1
Detroit 4, Minnesota 2
Cleveland 9, Chicago White Sox 7
Seattle 4, Houston 3, 10 innings
St. Louis 8, Kansas City 2
Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 7
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 6-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 15-5), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-9) at Detroit (Lewicki 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Clevinger 7-7) at Cincinnati (Bailey 1-9), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Greinke 12-7) at Texas (Colon 6-10), 8:05 p.m.
Toronto (Reid-Foley 0-0) at Kansas City (Keller 4-5), 8:15 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 12-7) at Oakland (Manaea 10-8), 10:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 7-7) at San Diego (Richard 7-10), 10:10 p.m.
Boston (Johnson 3-3) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 7-9), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Vargas 2-8) at Baltimore (Cashner 3-10), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 12-6), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 7-9) at Detroit (Hardy 4-4), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Kluber 14-6) at Cincinnati (Romano 7-9), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Corbin 9-4) at Texas (Gallardo 7-1), 8:05 p.m.
Colorado (Marquez 9-9) at Houston (Verlander 11-7), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Taillon 9-8) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 4-7), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Borucki 2-2) at Kansas City (Fillmyer 1-1), 8:15 p.m.
Seattle (Paxton 10-5) at Oakland (Fiers 7-6), 10:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barria 7-7) at San Diego (Erlin 2-3), 10:10 p.m.
