East Division W L Pct GB Boston 85 35 .708 — New York 74 44 .627 10 Tampa Bay 60 58 .508 24 Toronto 53 65 .449 31 Baltimore 35 84 .294 49½ Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 67 51 .568 — Minnesota 54 63 .462 12½ Detroit 50 69 .420 17½ Chicago 42 76 .356 25 Kansas City 36 82 .305 31 West Division W L Pct GB Houston 73 46 .613 — Oakland 70 48 .593 2½ Seattle 69 50 .580 4 Los Angeles 59 60 .496 14 Texas 53 68 .438 21

Sunday’s Games

Boston 4, Baltimore 1

N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 2

Toronto 2, Tampa Bay 1

Detroit 4, Minnesota 2

Cleveland 9, Chicago White Sox 7

Seattle 4, Houston 3, 10 innings

St. Louis 8, Kansas City 2

Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 7

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 8, N.Y. Yankees 5

Cleveland 10, Cincinnati 3

Detroit 9, Chicago White Sox 5

Texas 5, Arizona 3

Kansas City 3, Toronto 1

Seattle at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston (Johnson 3-3) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 7-9), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Vargas 2-8) at Baltimore (Cashner 3-10), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 12-6), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 7-9) at Detroit (Hardy 4-4), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Kluber 14-6) at Cincinnati (Romano 7-9), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Corbin 9-4) at Texas (Gallardo 7-1), 8:05 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 9-9) at Houston (Verlander 11-7), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Taillon 9-8) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 4-7), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Borucki 2-2) at Kansas City (Fillmyer 1-1), 8:15 p.m.

Seattle (Paxton 10-5) at Oakland (Fiers 7-6), 10:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 7-7) at San Diego (Kennedy 0-1), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 3:35 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

