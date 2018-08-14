Listen Live Sports

American League

August 14, 2018 4:01 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 85 35 .708
New York 74 44 .627 10
Tampa Bay 60 58 .508 24
Toronto 53 65 .449 31
Baltimore 35 84 .294 49½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 67 51 .568
Minnesota 54 63 .462 12½
Detroit 50 69 .420 17½
Chicago 42 76 .356 25
Kansas City 36 82 .305 31
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 73 46 .613
Oakland 71 48 .597 2
Seattle 69 51 .575
Los Angeles 60 60 .500 13½
Texas 53 68 .438 21

___

Sunday’s Games

Boston 4, Baltimore 1

N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 2

Toronto 2, Tampa Bay 1

Detroit 4, Minnesota 2

Cleveland 9, Chicago White Sox 7

Seattle 4, Houston 3, 10 innings

St. Louis 8, Kansas City 2

Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 7

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 8, N.Y. Yankees 5

Cleveland 10, Cincinnati 3

Detroit 9, Chicago White Sox 5

Texas 5, Arizona 3

Kansas City 3, Toronto 1

Oakland 7, Seattle 6

L.A. Angels 6, San Diego 3, 10 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Boston (Johnson 3-3) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 7-9), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Vargas 2-8) at Baltimore (Cashner 3-10), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Wood 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 12-6), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 7-9) at Detroit (Hardy 4-4), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Kluber 14-6) at Cincinnati (Romano 7-9), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Corbin 9-4) at Texas (Gallardo 7-1), 8:05 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 9-9) at Houston (Verlander 11-7), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Taillon 9-8) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 4-7), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Borucki 2-2) at Kansas City (Fillmyer 1-1), 8:15 p.m.

Seattle (Paxton 10-5) at Oakland (Fiers 7-6), 10:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 7-7) at San Diego (Kennedy 0-1), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Rodon 3-3) at Detroit (Zimmermann 5-4), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Archer 4-5) at Minnesota (Berrios 11-8), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 8-7) at Oakland (Anderson 2-3), 3:35 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 14-5) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 8-9), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 7-6) at Baltimore (Hess 2-6), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Cessa 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 6-2) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 6-3), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Anderson 6-4) at Houston (Cole 10-5), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Estrada 5-9) at Kansas City (Smith 1-4), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Pena 1-3) at San Diego (Erlin 2-3), 9:10 p.m.

