|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|85
|35
|.708
|—
|New York
|74
|44
|.627
|10
|Tampa Bay
|60
|58
|.508
|24
|Toronto
|53
|65
|.449
|31
|Baltimore
|35
|84
|.294
|49½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|67
|51
|.568
|—
|Minnesota
|54
|63
|.462
|12½
|Detroit
|50
|69
|.420
|17½
|Chicago
|42
|76
|.356
|25
|Kansas City
|36
|82
|.305
|31
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|73
|46
|.613
|—
|Oakland
|71
|48
|.597
|2
|Seattle
|69
|51
|.575
|4½
|Los Angeles
|60
|60
|.500
|13½
|Texas
|53
|68
|.438
|21
___
N.Y. Mets 8, N.Y. Yankees 5
Cleveland 10, Cincinnati 3
Detroit 9, Chicago White Sox 5
Texas 5, Arizona 3
Kansas City 3, Toronto 1
Oakland 7, Seattle 6
L.A. Angels 6, San Diego 3, 10 innings
Boston at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Rodon 3-3) at Detroit (Zimmermann 5-4), 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Archer 4-5) at Minnesota (Berrios 11-8), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Leake 8-7) at Oakland (Anderson 2-3), 3:35 p.m.
Boston (Johnson 3-3) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 8-9), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 7-6) at Baltimore (Hess 2-6), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Cessa 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 6-2) at Cincinnati (Stephenson 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Anderson 6-4) at Houston (Cole 10-5), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Estrada 5-9) at Kansas City (Smith 1-4), 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Pena 1-3) at San Diego (Erlin 2-3), 9:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
