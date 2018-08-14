Listen Live Sports

...

American League

August 14, 2018 9:51 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 86 35 .711
New York 74 44 .627 10½
Tampa Bay 60 58 .508 24½
Toronto 53 65 .449 31½
Baltimore 36 84 .300 49½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 68 51 .571
Minnesota 54 63 .462 13
Detroit 50 69 .420 18
Chicago 42 76 .356 25½
Kansas City 36 82 .305 31½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 73 46 .613
Oakland 71 48 .597 2
Seattle 69 51 .575
Los Angeles 60 60 .500 13½
Texas 53 68 .438 21

___

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 8, N.Y. Yankees 5

Cleveland 10, Cincinnati 3

Detroit 9, Chicago White Sox 5

Texas 5, Arizona 3

Kansas City 3, Toronto 1

Oakland 7, Seattle 6

L.A. Angels 6, San Diego 3, 10 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore 6, N.Y. Mets 3

Boston 2, Philadelphia 1

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Rodon 3-3) at Detroit (Zimmermann 5-4), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Archer 4-5) at Minnesota (Berrios 11-8), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 8-7) at Oakland (Anderson 2-3), 3:35 p.m.

Boston (Johnson 3-3) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 8-9), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 7-6) at Baltimore (Hess 2-6), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Cessa 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 6-2) at Cincinnati (Stephenson 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Anderson 6-4) at Houston (Cole 10-5), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Estrada 5-9) at Kansas City (Smith 1-4), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Pena 1-3) at San Diego (Erlin 2-3), 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

