|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|86
|35
|.711
|—
|New York
|75
|44
|.630
|10
|Tampa Bay
|60
|59
|.504
|25
|Toronto
|54
|65
|.454
|31
|Baltimore
|36
|84
|.300
|49½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|68
|51
|.571
|—
|Minnesota
|56
|63
|.471
|12
|Detroit
|50
|71
|.413
|19
|Chicago
|44
|76
|.367
|24½
|Kansas City
|36
|83
|.303
|32
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|73
|47
|.608
|—
|Oakland
|72
|49
|.595
|1½
|Seattle
|70
|52
|.574
|4
|Los Angeles
|61
|60
|.504
|12½
|Texas
|53
|69
|.434
|21
___
Baltimore 6, N.Y. Mets 3
Boston 2, Philadelphia 1
N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 1
Chicago White Sox 6, Detroit 3
Cleveland 8, Cincinnati 1
Arizona 6, Texas 4
Colorado 5, Houston 1
Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 2
Toronto 6, Kansas City 5
Oakland 3, Seattle 2
L.A. Angels 7, San Diego 3
Chicago White Sox 6, Detroit 5
Minnesota 6, Pittsburgh 4
Seattle 2, Oakland 0, 12 innings
Boston at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 13-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 9-3), 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Skaggs 8-8) at Texas (Jurado 2-2), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (Liriano 3-7) at Minnesota (Santana 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gaviglio 2-5) at Kansas City (Sparkman 0-1), 8:15 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
