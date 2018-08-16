East Division W L Pct GB Boston 86 36 .705 — New York 75 46 .620 10½ Tampa Bay 62 59 .512 23½ Toronto 55 65 .458 30 Baltimore 36 85 .298 49½ Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 69 51 .575 — Minnesota 56 63 .471 12½ Detroit 50 71 .413 19½ Chicago 44 76 .367 25 Kansas City 36 84 .300 33 West Division W L Pct GB Houston 74 47 .612 — Oakland 72 49 .595 2 Seattle 70 52 .574 4½ Los Angeles 62 61 .504 13 Texas 54 69 .439 21

___

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 6, Detroit 5

Minnesota 6, Pittsburgh 4

Seattle 2, Oakland 0, 12 innings

N.Y. Mets 16, Baltimore 5

Philadelphia 7, Boston 4

Tampa Bay 6, N.Y. Yankees 1

Cleveland 4, Cincinnati 3

Houston 12, Colorado 1

Toronto 6, Kansas City 5

L.A. Angels 3, San Diego 2

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Texas 8, L.A. Angels 6

Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Toronto (Stroman 4-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Lynn 8-8), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Hess 2-6) at Cleveland (Carrasco 14-6), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Stanek 1-3) at Boston (Johnson 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Texas (Minor 9-6), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 7-10) at Minnesota (Gibson 6-9), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 6-11) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 4-14), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Morton 12-3) at Oakland (Jackson 4-2), 10:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 5-4) at Seattle (LeBlanc 7-2), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

