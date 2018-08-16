|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|86
|36
|.705
|—
|New York
|75
|46
|.620
|10½
|Tampa Bay
|62
|59
|.512
|23½
|Toronto
|55
|65
|.458
|30
|Baltimore
|36
|85
|.298
|49½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|69
|51
|.575
|—
|Minnesota
|56
|63
|.471
|12½
|Detroit
|50
|71
|.413
|19½
|Chicago
|44
|76
|.367
|25
|Kansas City
|36
|84
|.300
|33
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|74
|47
|.612
|—
|Oakland
|72
|49
|.595
|2
|Seattle
|70
|52
|.574
|4½
|Los Angeles
|62
|61
|.504
|13
|Texas
|54
|69
|.439
|21
___
Chicago White Sox 6, Detroit 5
Minnesota 6, Pittsburgh 4
Seattle 2, Oakland 0, 12 innings
N.Y. Mets 16, Baltimore 5
Philadelphia 7, Boston 4
Tampa Bay 6, N.Y. Yankees 1
Cleveland 4, Cincinnati 3
Houston 12, Colorado 1
Toronto 6, Kansas City 5
L.A. Angels 3, San Diego 2
Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Yankees 1
Texas 8, L.A. Angels 6
Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Toronto (Stroman 4-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Lynn 8-8), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Hess 2-6) at Cleveland (Carrasco 14-6), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Stanek 1-3) at Boston (Johnson 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Texas (Minor 9-6), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 7-10) at Minnesota (Gibson 6-9), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Junis 6-11) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 4-14), 8:10 p.m.
Houston (Morton 12-3) at Oakland (Jackson 4-2), 10:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 5-4) at Seattle (LeBlanc 7-2), 10:10 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
