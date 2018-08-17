|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|87
|36
|.707
|—
|New York
|75
|46
|.620
|11
|Tampa Bay
|62
|60
|.508
|24½
|Toronto
|55
|66
|.455
|31
|Baltimore
|36
|86
|.295
|50½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|70
|51
|.579
|—
|Minnesota
|57
|63
|.475
|12½
|Detroit
|50
|72
|.410
|20½
|Chicago
|44
|76
|.367
|25½
|Kansas City
|37
|84
|.306
|33
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|74
|47
|.612
|—
|Oakland
|72
|49
|.595
|2
|Seattle
|70
|52
|.574
|4½
|Los Angeles
|62
|61
|.504
|13
|Texas
|54
|69
|.439
|21
___
Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Yankees 1
Texas 8, L.A. Angels 6
Minnesota 15, Detroit 8
Kansas City 6, Toronto 2
Cleveland 2, Baltimore 1
Boston 7, Tampa Bay 3
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Toronto (Reid-Foley 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 15-6), 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Cobb 3-15) at Cleveland (Plutko 4-2), 4:05 p.m.
Houston (Keuchel 9-9) at Oakland (Cahill 4-2), 4:05 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Minnesota (Stewart 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 5-5) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 4-9), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-2) at Boston (Price 12-6), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 7-7) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Hill 5-4) at Seattle (Ramirez 0-2), 10:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
