East Division W L Pct GB Boston 87 36 .707 — New York 75 46 .620 11 Tampa Bay 62 60 .508 24½ Toronto 55 66 .455 31 Baltimore 36 86 .295 50½ Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 70 51 .579 — Minnesota 58 63 .479 12 Detroit 50 73 .407 21 Chicago 44 76 .367 25½ Kansas City 37 84 .306 33 West Division W L Pct GB Houston 74 47 .612 — Oakland 72 49 .595 2 Seattle 70 52 .574 4½ Los Angeles 62 61 .504 13 Texas 54 69 .439 21

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Texas 8, L.A. Angels 6

Minnesota 15, Detroit 8

Kansas City 6, Toronto 2

Friday’s Games

Cleveland 2, Baltimore 1

Boston 7, Tampa Bay 3

Minnesota 5, Detroit 4

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto (Reid-Foley 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 15-6), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Cobb 3-15) at Cleveland (Plutko 4-2), 4:05 p.m.

Houston (Keuchel 9-9) at Oakland (Cahill 4-2), 4:05 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Minnesota (Stewart 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 5-5) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 4-9), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-2) at Boston (Price 12-6), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 7-7) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Hill 5-4) at Seattle (Ramirez 0-2), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

