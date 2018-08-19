Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

August 19, 2018 1:52 am
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 88 36 .710
New York 77 46 .626 10½
Tampa Bay 62 61 .504 25½
Toronto 55 68 .447 32½
Baltimore 37 86 .301 50½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 70 52 .574
Minnesota 58 64 .475 12
Detroit 51 73 .411 20
Chicago 45 77 .369 25
Kansas City 38 85 .309 32½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 74 49 .602
Oakland 74 49 .602
Seattle 71 53 .573
Los Angeles 62 62 .500 12½
Texas 55 69 .444 19½

___

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 5, 7 innings

Cleveland 2, Baltimore 1

Boston 7, Tampa Bay 3

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Texas 6, L.A. Angels 4

Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City 3

Minnesota 5, Detroit 4

Oakland 4, Houston 3, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 11, Seattle 1

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 11, Toronto 6

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

Baltimore 4, Cleveland 2

Oakland 7, Houston 1

Boston 5, Tampa Bay 2

Detroit 7, Minnesota 5

Kansas City 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 5, L.A. Dodgers 4, 10 innings

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Castillo 3-2) at Boston (Velazquez 7-0), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Borucki 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 13-6), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Ramirez 1-4) at Cleveland (Clevinger 8-7), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Turner 0-1) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 5-7), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Fillmyer 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-9), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 8-7) at Texas (Colon 7-10), 3:05 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 11-8) at Oakland (Manaea 11-8), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-5) at Seattle (Elias 2-0), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech