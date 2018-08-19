|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|88
|36
|.710
|—
|New York
|77
|46
|.626
|10½
|Tampa Bay
|62
|61
|.504
|25½
|Toronto
|55
|68
|.447
|32½
|Baltimore
|37
|86
|.301
|50½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|70
|52
|.574
|—
|Minnesota
|58
|64
|.475
|12
|Detroit
|51
|73
|.411
|20
|Chicago
|45
|77
|.369
|25
|Kansas City
|38
|85
|.309
|32½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|74
|49
|.602
|—
|Oakland
|74
|49
|.602
|—
|Seattle
|71
|53
|.573
|3½
|Los Angeles
|63
|62
|.504
|12
|Texas
|55
|70
|.440
|20
___
N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 5, 7 innings
Cleveland 2, Baltimore 1
Boston 7, Tampa Bay 3
Texas 6, L.A. Angels 4
Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City 3
Minnesota 5, Detroit 4
Oakland 4, Houston 3, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 11, Seattle 1
N.Y. Yankees 11, Toronto 6
Baltimore 4, Cleveland 2
Oakland 7, Houston 1
Boston 5, Tampa Bay 2
Detroit 7, Minnesota 5
Kansas City 3, Chicago White Sox 1
L.A. Angels 11, Texas 7
Seattle 5, L.A. Dodgers 4, 10 innings
Tampa Bay (Castillo 3-2) at Boston (Velazquez 7-0), 1:05 p.m.
Toronto (Borucki 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 13-6), 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Ramirez 1-4) at Cleveland (Clevinger 8-7), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (Turner 0-1) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 5-7), 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Fillmyer 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-9), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barria 8-7) at Texas (Colon 7-10), 3:05 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 11-8) at Oakland (Manaea 11-8), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-5) at Seattle (Elias 2-0), 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.