American League

August 19, 2018 7:29 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 88 37 .704
New York 78 46 .629
Tampa Bay 63 61 .508 24½
Toronto 55 69 .444 32½
Baltimore 37 87 .298 50½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 71 52 .577
Minnesota 59 64 .480 12
Detroit 51 74 .408 21
Chicago 46 77 .374 25
Kansas City 38 86 .306 33½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 75 49 .605
Oakland 74 50 .597 1
Seattle 71 54 .568
Los Angeles 63 63 .500 13
Texas 56 70 .444 20

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 11, Toronto 6

Baltimore 4, Cleveland 2

Oakland 7, Houston 1

Boston 5, Tampa Bay 2

Detroit 7, Minnesota 5

Kansas City 3, Chicago White Sox 1

L.A. Angels 11, Texas 7

Seattle 5, L.A. Dodgers 4, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 2, Boston 0

N.Y. Yankees 10, Toronto 2

Cleveland 8, Baltimore 0

Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 6

Minnesota 5, Detroit 4

Texas 4, L.A. Angels 2

Houston 9, Oakland 4

L.A. Dodgers 12, Seattle 1

Monday’s Games

Baltimore (Cashner 4-10) at Toronto (Estrada 6-9), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 8-9) at Minnesota (Gonsalves 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Kluber 15-6) at Boston (Porcello 15-5), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lopez 0-2) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Gallardo 7-2) at Oakland (Fiers 8-6), 10:05 p.m.

Houston (Cole 11-5) at Seattle (Hernandez 8-11), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

