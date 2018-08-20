East Division W L Pct GB Boston 88 38 .698 — New York 78 46 .629 9 Tampa Bay 64 61 .512 23½ Toronto 56 69 .448 31½ Baltimore 37 88 .296 50½ Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 72 52 .581 — Minnesota 59 65 .476 13 Detroit 51 74 .408 21½ Chicago 47 77 .379 25 Kansas City 38 87 .304 34½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 75 49 .605 — Oakland 74 50 .597 1 Seattle 71 54 .568 4½ Los Angeles 63 63 .500 13 Texas 56 70 .444 20

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 2, Boston 0

N.Y. Yankees 10, Toronto 2

Cleveland 8, Baltimore 0

Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 6

Minnesota 5, Detroit 4

Texas 4, L.A. Angels 2

Houston 9, Oakland 4

L.A. Dodgers 12, Seattle 1

Monday’s Games

Toronto 5, Baltimore 3

Chicago White Sox 8, Minnesota 5

Cleveland 5, Boston 4

Tampa Bay 1, Kansas City 0

Texas at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore (Bundy 7-11) at Toronto (Gaviglio 2-6), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 9-9) at Detroit (Zimmermann 5-5), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 6-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 5-4), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Sparkman 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Snell 14-5), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 9-4) at Miami (Lopez 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 11-8) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Pena 1-3) at Arizona (Corbin 10-4), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Jurado 2-2) at Oakland (Anderson 2-3), 10:05 p.m.

Houston (TBD) at Seattle (Leake 8-7), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 12:37 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 3:35 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

