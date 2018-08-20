|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|88
|38
|.698
|—
|New York
|78
|46
|.629
|9
|Tampa Bay
|64
|61
|.512
|23½
|Toronto
|56
|69
|.448
|31½
|Baltimore
|37
|88
|.296
|50½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|72
|52
|.581
|—
|Minnesota
|59
|65
|.476
|13
|Detroit
|51
|74
|.408
|21½
|Chicago
|47
|77
|.379
|25
|Kansas City
|38
|87
|.304
|34½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|75
|49
|.605
|—
|Oakland
|74
|50
|.597
|1
|Seattle
|71
|54
|.568
|4½
|Los Angeles
|63
|63
|.500
|13
|Texas
|56
|70
|.444
|20
___
Tampa Bay 2, Boston 0
N.Y. Yankees 10, Toronto 2
Cleveland 8, Baltimore 0
Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 6
Minnesota 5, Detroit 4
Texas 4, L.A. Angels 2
Houston 9, Oakland 4
L.A. Dodgers 12, Seattle 1
Toronto 5, Baltimore 3
Chicago White Sox 8, Minnesota 5
Cleveland 5, Boston 4
Tampa Bay 1, Kansas City 0
Texas at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Bundy 7-11) at Toronto (Gaviglio 2-6), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 9-9) at Detroit (Zimmermann 5-5), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 6-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 5-4), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Sparkman 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Snell 14-5), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 9-4) at Miami (Lopez 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Berrios 11-8) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Pena 1-3) at Arizona (Corbin 10-4), 9:40 p.m.
Texas (Jurado 2-2) at Oakland (Anderson 2-3), 10:05 p.m.
Houston (TBD) at Seattle (Leake 8-7), 10:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 12:37 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 3:35 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
