American League

August 21, 2018 4:01 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 88 38 .698
New York 78 46 .629 9
Tampa Bay 64 61 .512 23½
Toronto 56 69 .448 31½
Baltimore 37 88 .296 50½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 72 52 .581
Minnesota 59 65 .476 13
Detroit 51 74 .408 21½
Chicago 47 77 .379 25
Kansas City 38 87 .304 34½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 75 50 .600
Oakland 75 50 .600
Seattle 72 54 .571
Los Angeles 63 63 .500 12½
Texas 56 71 .441 20

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 2, Boston 0

N.Y. Yankees 10, Toronto 2

Cleveland 8, Baltimore 0

Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 6

Minnesota 5, Detroit 4

Texas 4, L.A. Angels 2

Houston 9, Oakland 4

L.A. Dodgers 12, Seattle 1

Monday’s Games

Toronto 5, Baltimore 3

Chicago White Sox 8, Minnesota 5

Cleveland 5, Boston 4

Tampa Bay 1, Kansas City 0

Oakland 9, Texas 0

Seattle 7, Houston 4

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore (Bundy 7-11) at Toronto (Gaviglio 2-6), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 9-9) at Detroit (Zimmermann 5-5), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 6-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 5-4), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Sparkman 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Snell 14-5), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 9-4) at Miami (Lopez 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 11-8) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Pena 1-3) at Arizona (Corbin 10-4), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Jurado 2-2) at Oakland (Anderson 2-3), 10:05 p.m.

Houston (TBD) at Seattle (Leake 8-7), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore (Hess 2-7) at Toronto (Pannone 0-0), 12:37 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 7-9) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 4-3), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Minor 9-6) at Oakland (Jackson 4-2), 3:35 p.m.

Houston (Morton 12-3) at Seattle (Gonzales 12-8), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 13-5) at Detroit (Liriano 3-8), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 15-6) at Boston (Johnson 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 6-11) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Lynn 8-8) at Miami (Richards 3-7), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Despaigne 2-1) at Arizona (Buchholz 6-2), 9:40 p.m.

Today in History

