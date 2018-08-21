East Division W L Pct GB Boston 88 38 .698 — New York 78 46 .629 9 Tampa Bay 64 61 .512 23½ Toronto 57 69 .452 31 Baltimore 37 89 .294 51 Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 72 52 .581 — Minnesota 59 65 .476 13 Detroit 52 74 .413 21 Chicago 47 77 .379 25 Kansas City 38 87 .304 34½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 75 50 .600 — Oakland 75 50 .600 — Seattle 72 54 .571 3½ Los Angeles 63 63 .500 12½ Texas 56 71 .441 20

Monday’s Games

Toronto 5, Baltimore 3

Chicago White Sox 8, Minnesota 5

Cleveland 5, Boston 4

Tampa Bay 1, Kansas City 0

Oakland 9, Texas 0

Seattle 7, Houston 4

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto 8, Baltimore 2

Detroit 2, Chicago Cubs 1

Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore (Hess 2-7) at Toronto (Pannone 0-0), 12:37 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 7-9) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 4-3), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Minor 9-6) at Oakland (Jackson 4-2), 3:35 p.m.

Houston (Morton 12-3) at Seattle (Gonzales 12-8), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 13-5) at Detroit (Liriano 3-8), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 15-6) at Boston (Johnson 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 6-11) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Lynn 8-8) at Miami (Richards 3-7), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Despaigne 2-1) at Arizona (Buchholz 6-2), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

