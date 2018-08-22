Listen Live Sports

American League

August 22, 2018 12:45 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 88 39 .693
New York 79 46 .632 8
Tampa Bay 65 61 .516 22½
Toronto 57 69 .452 30½
Baltimore 37 89 .294 50½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 73 52 .584
Minnesota 60 65 .480 13
Detroit 52 74 .413 21½
Chicago 47 78 .376 26
Kansas City 38 88 .302 35½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 76 50 .603
Houston 75 50 .600 ½
Seattle 72 54 .571 4
Los Angeles 63 64 .496 13½
Texas 56 72 .438 21

___

Monday’s Games

Toronto 5, Baltimore 3

Chicago White Sox 8, Minnesota 5

Cleveland 5, Boston 4

Tampa Bay 1, Kansas City 0

Oakland 9, Texas 0

Seattle 7, Houston 4

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto 8, Baltimore 2

Cleveland 6, Boston 3

Detroit 2, Chicago Cubs 1

N.Y. Yankees 2, Miami 1, 12 innings

Tampa Bay 4, Kansas City 1

Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 2

Arizona 5, L.A. Angels 4

Oakland 6, Texas 0

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore (Hess 2-7) at Toronto (Pannone 0-0), 12:37 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 7-9) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 4-3), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Minor 9-6) at Oakland (Jackson 4-2), 3:35 p.m.

Houston (Morton 12-3) at Seattle (Gonzales 12-8), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 13-5) at Detroit (Liriano 3-8), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 15-6) at Boston (Johnson 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 6-11) at Tampa Bay (Stanek 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Lynn 8-8) at Miami (Richards 3-7), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Despaigne 2-1) at Arizona (Buchholz 6-2), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

