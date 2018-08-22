|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|88
|39
|.693
|—
|New York
|79
|46
|.632
|8
|Tampa Bay
|65
|61
|.516
|22½
|Toronto
|58
|69
|.457
|30
|Baltimore
|37
|90
|.291
|51
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|73
|52
|.584
|—
|Minnesota
|60
|65
|.480
|13
|Detroit
|52
|74
|.413
|21½
|Chicago
|47
|78
|.376
|26
|Kansas City
|38
|88
|.302
|35½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|76
|50
|.603
|—
|Oakland
|76
|50
|.603
|—
|Seattle
|72
|55
|.567
|4½
|Los Angeles
|63
|64
|.496
|13½
|Texas
|56
|72
|.438
|21
___
Toronto 8, Baltimore 2
Cleveland 6, Boston 3
Detroit 2, Chicago Cubs 1
N.Y. Yankees 2, Miami 1, 12 innings
Tampa Bay 4, Kansas City 1
Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 2
Arizona 5, L.A. Angels 4
Oakland 6, Texas 0
Houston 3, Seattle 2
Toronto 6, Baltimore 0
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 3:35 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Plutko 4-3) at Boston (Price 13-6), 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Shields 5-14) at Detroit (Boyd 7-11), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 7-11) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-3), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Cahill 5-2) at Minnesota (Stewart 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
