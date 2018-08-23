Listen Live Sports

American League

August 23, 2018 12:50 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 89 39 .695
New York 79 47 .627 9
Tampa Bay 66 61 .520 22½
Toronto 58 69 .457 30½
Baltimore 37 90 .291 51½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 73 53 .579
Minnesota 60 66 .476 13
Detroit 52 75 .409 21½
Chicago 48 78 .381 25
Kansas City 38 89 .299 35½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 77 50 .606
Oakland 76 51 .598 1
Seattle 72 56 .563
Los Angeles 63 65 .492 14½
Texas 57 72 .442 21

___

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto 8, Baltimore 2

Cleveland 6, Boston 3

Detroit 2, Chicago Cubs 1

N.Y. Yankees 2, Miami 1, 12 innings

Tampa Bay 4, Kansas City 1

Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 2

Arizona 5, L.A. Angels 4

Oakland 6, Texas 0

Houston 3, Seattle 2

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto 6, Baltimore 0

Chicago White Sox 7, Minnesota 3

Texas 4, Oakland 2

Houston 10, Seattle 7

Chicago Cubs 8, Detroit 2

Boston 10, Cleveland 4

Miami 9, N.Y. Yankees 3

Tampa Bay 6, Kansas City 3

Arizona 5, L.A. Angels 1

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland (Plutko 4-3) at Boston (Price 13-6), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Shields 5-14) at Detroit (Boyd 7-11), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 7-11) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Cahill 5-2) at Minnesota (Stewart 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

