East Division W L Pct GB Boston 90 40 .692 — New York 80 47 .630 8½ Tampa Bay 68 61 .527 21½ Toronto 59 69 .461 30 Baltimore 37 91 .289 52 Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 73 54 .575 — Minnesota 61 67 .477 12½ Detroit 53 76 .411 21 Chicago 49 79 .383 24½ Kansas City 38 90 .297 35½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 77 50 .606 — Oakland 77 52 .597 1 Seattle 72 56 .563 5½ Los Angeles 63 65 .492 14½ Texas 57 72 .442 21

___

Thursday’s Games

Boston 7, Cleveland 0

Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 2

Tampa Bay 4, Kansas City 3

Advertisement

Minnesota 6, Oakland 4

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 5, 10 innings

Toronto 4, Philadelphia 2

Tampa Bay 10, Boston 3

Chicago White Sox 6, Detroit 3

Oakland 7, Minnesota 1

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 14-6) at Baltimore (Yacabonis 0-1), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Texas (Perez 2-5) at San Francisco (Suarez 4-9), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Pivetta 7-10) at Toronto (Sanchez 3-5), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 15-6) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-9) at Detroit (Carpenter 1-1), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Baltimore (Ramirez 1-5), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Oakland (Fiers 9-6) at Minnesota (Gonsalves 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Kluber 16-6) at Kansas City (Fillmyer 1-1), 7:15 p.m.

Seattle (LeBlanc 7-3) at Arizona (Ray 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 12-8) at L.A. Angels (Barria 8-7), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.