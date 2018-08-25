|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|90
|40
|.692
|—
|New York
|80
|47
|.630
|8½
|Tampa Bay
|68
|61
|.527
|21½
|Toronto
|59
|69
|.461
|30
|Baltimore
|37
|91
|.289
|52
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|73
|55
|.570
|—
|Minnesota
|61
|67
|.477
|12
|Detroit
|53
|76
|.411
|20½
|Chicago
|49
|79
|.383
|24
|Kansas City
|39
|90
|.302
|34½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|78
|50
|.609
|—
|Oakland
|77
|52
|.597
|1½
|Seattle
|73
|56
|.566
|5½
|Los Angeles
|63
|66
|.488
|15½
|Texas
|57
|72
|.442
|21½
___
Boston 7, Cleveland 0
Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 2
Tampa Bay 4, Kansas City 3
Minnesota 6, Oakland 4
N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 5, 10 innings
Toronto 4, Philadelphia 2
Tampa Bay 10, Boston 3
Chicago White Sox 6, Detroit 3
Oakland 7, Minnesota 1
Kansas City 5, Cleveland 4
Seattle 6, Arizona 3
Houston 9, L.A. Angels 3
Texas at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Happ 14-6) at Baltimore (Yacabonis 0-1), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Texas (Perez 2-5) at San Francisco (Suarez 4-9), 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Pivetta 7-10) at Toronto (Sanchez 3-5), 4:07 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 15-6) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 12-5), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-9) at Detroit (Carpenter 1-1), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Gray 9-8) at Baltimore (Ramirez 1-5), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Oakland (Fiers 9-6) at Minnesota (Gonsalves 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Kluber 16-6) at Kansas City (Fillmyer 1-1), 7:15 p.m.
Seattle (LeBlanc 7-3) at Arizona (Ray 3-2), 8:10 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 12-8) at L.A. Angels (Barria 8-7), 9:07 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 8:05 p.m.
