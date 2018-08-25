East Division W L Pct GB Boston 90 40 .692 — New York 81 47 .633 8 Tampa Bay 68 61 .527 21½ Toronto 60 69 .465 29½ Baltimore 37 92 .287 52½ Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 73 55 .570 — Minnesota 61 67 .477 12 Detroit 53 77 .408 21 Chicago 50 79 .388 23½ Kansas City 39 90 .302 34½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 78 50 .609 — Oakland 77 52 .597 1½ Seattle 73 56 .566 5½ Los Angeles 63 66 .488 15½ Texas 58 73 .443 21½

___

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 5, 10 innings

Toronto 4, Philadelphia 2

Tampa Bay 10, Boston 3

Advertisement

Chicago White Sox 6, Detroit 3

Oakland 7, Minnesota 1

Kansas City 5, Cleveland 4

Seattle 6, Arizona 3

Houston 9, L.A. Angels 3

Texas 7, San Francisco 6, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 3, 1st game

San Francisco 5, Texas 3

Toronto 8, Philadelphia 6

Chicago White Sox 6, Detroit 1

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Oakland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia (Velasquez 8-9) at Toronto (Estrada 7-9), 1:07 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 5-5) at Tampa Bay (Snell 15-5), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0) at Detroit (Zimmermann 6-5), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 2-3) at Minnesota (Berrios 11-8), 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 7-2) at Kansas City (Lopez 0-3), 2:15 p.m.

Texas (Gallardo 7-2) at San Francisco (Holland 6-8), 4:05 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Pena 1-3), 4:07 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 8-7) at Arizona (Greinke 12-8), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 16-6) at Baltimore (Cashner 4-11), 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.