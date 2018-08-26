Listen Live Sports

American League

August 26, 2018 4:57 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 90 42 .682
New York 82 47 .636
Tampa Bay 70 61 .534 19½
Toronto 60 70 .462 29
Baltimore 37 93 .285 52
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 73 56 .566
Minnesota 61 68 .473 12
Detroit 53 78 .405 21
Chicago 51 79 .392 22½
Kansas City 40 90 .308 33½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 79 50 .612
Oakland 78 52 .600
Seattle 74 56 .569
Los Angeles 63 67 .485 16½
Texas 58 73 .443 22

___

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 3, 1st game

San Francisco 5, Texas 3

Toronto 8, Philadelphia 6

Chicago White Sox 6, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 1

N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 1, 2nd game

Oakland 6, Minnesota 2

Kansas City 7, Cleveland 1

Seattle 4, Arizona 3, 10 innings

Houston 8, L.A. Angels 3

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 8, Toronto 3

Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 9, Boston 1

Oakland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Rodon 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 9-4), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Gaviglio 3-6) at Baltimore (Bundy 7-12), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 3-3) at Houston (Morton 13-3), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 10-7) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 10:07 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

