East Division W L Pct GB Boston 90 42 .682 — New York 83 47 .638 6 Tampa Bay 70 61 .534 19½ Toronto 60 70 .462 29 Baltimore 37 94 .282 52½ Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 74 56 .569 — Minnesota 61 69 .469 13 Detroit 53 78 .405 21½ Chicago 51 79 .392 23 Kansas City 40 91 .305 34½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 80 50 .615 — Oakland 79 52 .603 1½ Seattle 74 57 .565 6½ Los Angeles 63 68 .481 17½ Texas 58 74 .439 23

___

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 3, 1st game

San Francisco 5, Texas 3

Toronto 8, Philadelphia 6

Advertisement

Chicago White Sox 6, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 1

N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 1, 2nd game

Oakland 6, Minnesota 2

Kansas City 7, Cleveland 1

Seattle 4, Arizona 3, 10 innings

Houston 8, L.A. Angels 3

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 8, Toronto 3

Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 9, Boston 1

Oakland 6, Minnesota 2

Cleveland 12, Kansas City 5

San Francisco 3, Texas 1

Houston 3, L.A. Angels 1

Arizona 5, Seattle 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 3

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Rodon 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 9-4), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Gaviglio 3-6) at Baltimore (Bundy 7-12), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 3-3) at Houston (Morton 13-3), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 10-7) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 10:07 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.