|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|90
|42
|.682
|—
|New York
|83
|47
|.638
|6
|Tampa Bay
|70
|61
|.534
|19½
|Toronto
|60
|70
|.462
|29
|Baltimore
|37
|94
|.282
|52½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|74
|56
|.569
|—
|Minnesota
|61
|69
|.469
|13
|Detroit
|53
|78
|.405
|21½
|Chicago
|51
|79
|.392
|23
|Kansas City
|40
|91
|.305
|34½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|80
|50
|.615
|—
|Oakland
|79
|52
|.603
|1½
|Seattle
|74
|57
|.565
|6½
|Los Angeles
|63
|68
|.481
|17½
|Texas
|58
|74
|.439
|23
___
N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 3, 1st game
San Francisco 5, Texas 3
Toronto 8, Philadelphia 6
Chicago White Sox 6, Detroit 1
Tampa Bay 5, Boston 1
N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 1, 2nd game
Oakland 6, Minnesota 2
Kansas City 7, Cleveland 1
Seattle 4, Arizona 3, 10 innings
Houston 8, L.A. Angels 3
Philadelphia 8, Toronto 3
Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 2
Tampa Bay 9, Boston 1
Oakland 6, Minnesota 2
Cleveland 12, Kansas City 5
San Francisco 3, Texas 1
Houston 3, L.A. Angels 1
Arizona 5, Seattle 2
N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 3
Chicago White Sox (Rodon 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 9-4), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Gaviglio 3-6) at Baltimore (Bundy 7-12), 7:05 p.m.
Oakland (Anderson 3-3) at Houston (Morton 13-3), 8:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 10-7) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 10:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.