American League

August 27, 2018 11:32 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 90 42 .682
New York 83 48 .634
Tampa Bay 70 61 .534 19½
Toronto 60 71 .458 29½
Baltimore 38 94 .288 52
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 74 56 .569
Minnesota 61 69 .469 13
Detroit 53 78 .405 21½
Chicago 52 79 .397 22½
Kansas City 40 91 .305 34½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 81 50 .618
Oakland 79 53 .598
Seattle 74 57 .565 7
Los Angeles 63 68 .481 18
Texas 58 74 .439 23½

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 8, Toronto 3

Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 9, Boston 1

Oakland 6, Minnesota 2

Cleveland 12, Kansas City 5

San Francisco 3, Texas 1

Houston 3, L.A. Angels 1

Arizona 5, Seattle 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 3

Monday’s Games

Baltimore 7, Toronto 0

Chicago White Sox 6, N.Y. Yankees 2

Houston 11, Oakland 4

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Shields 5-15) at N.Y. Yankees (Lynn 8-9), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Pannone 1-0) at Baltimore (Rogers 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Urena 4-12) at Boston (Johnson 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 7-10) at Cleveland (Carrasco 15-7), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Stanek 2-3) at Atlanta (Teheran 9-7), 7:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 6-4) at Texas (Jurado 2-3), 8:05 p.m.

Oakland (Jackson 4-3) at Houston (Morton 13-3), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Liriano 3-9) at Kansas City (Junis 6-12), 8:15 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 11-7) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 10:07 p.m.

Seattle (Hernandez 8-11) at San Diego (Nix 1-2), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 3:40 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

